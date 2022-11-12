BAYONNE, N.J. (PIX11) – Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, a 37-year veteran of the Bayonne Police Department, died unexpectedly while on duty Friday night, officials said. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

“Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Bayonne Police Chief Robert Geisler said in a statement. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.”

Jamolawicz began his career at the Bayonne Police Department in 1985, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis, who said he became friends with Jamolawicz during their time together serving in the police department.

“Paul was an outstanding police officer as well as a devoted family man to his wife Jeanne, daughter Lori Anne and son Paul Jr.,” Davis said in a statement. “Paul’s love of family and this city was evident every day of his life and his friendship will be sorely missed.”

Jamolawicz was also a longtime businessman in Bayonne as the owner of First Street Laundromat and past owner of Manny’s Liquors, according to the mayor.

“Please keep Paul’s family in your thoughts and prayers, as well as our great Police Department, who are dealing with their first line of duty death in 52 years,” Davis said.