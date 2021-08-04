Long lines reported at Newark airport amid flight cancellations

Spirit Airlines canceled more than half its schedule on Tuesday, causing long lines at some airports. (@omargaddafii via Storyful)

NEWARK, NJ — Spirit Airlines canceled 407 flights on Tuesday, its third consecutive day of widespread cancellations, FlightAware reported.

Video filmed by Instagram user @omargaddafii shows passengers lined up in front of a Spirit Airlines counter at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday.

“This is what happens after @spiritairlines cancels the flight without an explanation. It’s been a #2hourwait so far, another 1 hour wait just to talk to a #spiritairlines customer rep.

Stay away from #spiritairlinessucks #airlines #delays,” @omargaddafii wrote on Instagram.

Spirit tweeted they were experiencing “operational challenges.”

Reports said Spirit canceled flights in several locations, including Puerto Rico, Orlando, and Las Vegas.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA released a statement denying that the Spirit Airlines cancellations were due to an employee strike.

The AFA said, “Spirit Airlines is experiencing operational issues causing flight delays and cancellations due to weather, schedule month changeover, and IT outages. A few news outlets have incorrectly reported that this may be due to a strike. This is not true. There is no flight attendant strike. Crews are not the issue. Management is proactively cancelling flights today to recover the operation and prevent further disruption for passengers.”

