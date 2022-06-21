BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — A little league coach, ejected from a New Jersey baseball game for using foul language, allegedly slugged a 72-year-old umpire in the face, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jerry Otero, 40, allegedly fractured the ump’s jaw and gave him a concussion during the June 4 attack in Branchburg, officials said. He left the park before officers arrived.

Otero turned himself in to police on Tuesday, officials said. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault in the third degree and assault at a youth sports event in the fourth degree.

Prosecutor Taggart and Chief Fodor request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app.