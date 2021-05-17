A large forest fire burned in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey late Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook)

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. — Firefighters worked overnight to contain a large wildfire burning in a state park along the New Jersey shore, officials said.

The fire was first spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township, according to the Ne Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The blaze had grown to about 70 acres by 11:30 p.m., burning in an area west of Otis Bog Road and south of Stage Road in Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County and Burlington County, officials said.

Approximately 100 structures were at risk and the Pinelands Middle School is a designated shelter, authorities said. Evacuation was voluntary and additional firefighters were at the scene to protect property, the NJ Forest Fire Service said.

Route 9 was closed in the area late Sunday night due to prevalent smoke.

The fire was still not under control as of early Monday morning.