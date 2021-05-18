A large forest fire burned in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey late Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook)

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. — A massive wildfire that broke out in Southern New Jersey Sunday and burned throughout Monday has been mostly contained after burning hundreds of acres of land, officials say.

The forest fire was 75% contained as of Monday nigh, according to New Jersey Forest Fire Services.

“Forest Fire Service crews and mutual aid partners made strong progress today to reinforce containment boundaries around the fire,” the agency wrote on Facebook around 8 p.m. Monday.

The fire was first spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday in a large, forested area of Little Egg Harbor’s Bass River State Forest, in Ocean County.

Officials said the fire, which reached 617-acres, no longer posed a threat to nearby structures and that all roads in the area had reopened.

Authorities advised that low-level smoke was expected to be visible in the area as the fire smolders for several days.