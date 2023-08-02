MAHWAH, N.J. (PIX11) — Lemons took over the northbound side of Route 17 in Mahwah, New Jersey after a tractor-trailer overturned on Wednesday, according to officials.

The tractor-trailer was traveling on Route 17 around 10 a.m. when it hit an overhead sign, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The tractor-trailer overturned, spilling its cargo of lemons on the road.

A tractor-trailer carrying lemons overturned on northbound Rt. 17 in Mahwah, New Jersey on Aug. 2, 2023. (Credit: AIR11)

New Jersey DOT said even though the sign did not fall, engineers have concluded the structure needs to be taken down.

The northbound side of Route 17 was expected to stay closed through the evening commute, officials said. The southbound side is expected to have at least one lane open until the repair work is complete.

New Jersey DOT is advising evening commuters to find an alternative route. The following the detour is in place:

Traffic on Route 17 northbound is being directed to the exit for Route 202

Stay left on the ramp and turn left onto Route 202 southbound

Follow Route 202 southbound to the I-287 interchange

Take the ramp to I-287 southbound

Or

Go under I-287 and turn right onto Oakland Avenue at the traffic signal

Stay right to take the ramp to I-287 northbound

