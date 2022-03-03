TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Advocacy groups who are suing New Jersey say the state’s schools are among the most segregated in the country.

The groups argued in state Superior Court on Thursday that schools will become even more segregated without government action. Those groups include the Latino Action Network and the state NAACP.

They say New Jersey’s laws that restrict students from attending schools outside their district perpetuate the segregation problem, to the detriment of nonwhite students.

The state has argued the lawsuit uses a small sample to make its case, and doesn’t show why the state is liable to fix the problem.