NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A big night in Newark as Lauryn Hill returned home to Essex County for a long-awaited reunion of the Fugees.

The tour celebrates 25 years since the debut of her pioneering solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” It was the first-ever hip-hop album to receive an “Album Of The Year” Grammy Award.

Some fans paid $1,200 for a bronze pass to be on the floor of the Prudential Center in Newark for Tuesday night’s sold-out opening night show.

It began with students from Hill’s former alma mater, Columbia High School, joining her on stage for a rendition of “Everything is Everything.”

“It puts me through so much emotion because i feel exactly how she feels when she’s expressing her feelings, and she’s the only celebrity who makes me nervous,” fans like Mona Lazaridis told PIX11 News.

As for the Fugees reunion.

“I literally love Wyclef Jean, love the rest of the Fugees. I’m so excited in general,” Autumn McGaster said.

“We grew up on this, because of our mom, like always every weekend, Lauryn Hill blasting,” her sister Kaelynn said.

The next show in our area is Oct. 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.