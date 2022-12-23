EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – Last-minute shopping is not a sport, but it ought to be.

Carrying bags upon bags and getting those steps in, shoppers flocked to American Dream less than 36 hours before Christmas to get those final presents.

Mekai Ramelize, of Brooklyn, and his friends did it in style. Matching in buffalo plaid, they decided to make the most of their visit.

“We were just trying to get into the Christmas spirit,” said Ramelize. “We were going to go skiing, snowboarding at American Dream, so we’re going to have fun.”

When his friend Marlon Nurse isn’t on the slopes of Big Snow, he hopes to pick up that perfect gift for his sister.

“She wanted perfume from Express,” said Nurse, “so that’s what I came here for.”

Let this be your reminder that it’s not about what’s under your tree. It’s about who is around it.

“This is my first time seeing them in a long time, so we all got in the cheery Christmas spirit,” said Nurse. “We all decided to match together, it’s just to really capitalize.”