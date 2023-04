JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A large fire at a recycling facility in Jersey City caused service disruptions on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Tuesday, according to officials.

The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail is skipping the Richard Street station due to the fire, according to the HBLR’s Twitter account. HBLR service is also suspended between Liberty State Park and the 45th Street Station.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.