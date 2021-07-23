Live from AIR11: Large fire engulfs Carteret, NJ apartment complex

CARTERET, N.J. — Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a New Jersey apartment complex.

Few details about the fire were available, though officials said the fire had reached three alarms and mutual aid had been requested.

Crews battled the blaze at the 90 Block of Beverly Street and urged people to avoid the area. The building is listed as the Bristol Station Apartments.

AIR11 is on the scene.

Carteret officials released the following statement:

The Carteret Fire Department is on scene at the Bristol Station Complex responding to a structure fire in Building 4 adjacent to Beverly Street. Mutual aid from participating towns have been dispatched and are on scene as well. It is expected that emergency activity will continue in the area for some time as they fight to extinguish the fire and secure the building. 

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel access.

We pray for the safety of all of the responding first responders and the residents of the building.

No additional information is available at this time. 

Press inquiries can be directed to info@carteret.net.

This is a developing story.

