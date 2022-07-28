JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A 3,000-square-foot model railroad has been built inside a new exhibit hall at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City.

The Great Train Set promises to transport visitors back to the final decade of the Lackawanna Railroad, which transported freight and commuters around New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

It tracks the history of the line and region of the 1950s. The terminal in Hoboken is still operational.

The exhibit features 425 feet of railroad track, 132 model buildings and 5,000 trees.

The set was originally created and constructed in the home of entrepreneur and businessman John Scully. He and a team spent 15 years designing it to reflect his hometown of Metuchen, New Jersey, and summer visits to Cranberry Lake.

The Scully family donated it to the center. It is known as one of the world’s largest model train sets. Scully helped design some of the new features and adapt the set to the new space.

The exhibit opens to the public on Aug. 6 and there’s a member preview this weekend.