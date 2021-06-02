Massive unidentified skull washes up on NJ beach

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Large skull washes up on New Jersey beach

New Jersey’s Island Beach State Park posted photos after a large apparent animal skull washed up on the shore on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Credit: Island Beach State Park)

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey are investigating after a large animal skull washed up on a beach on Memorial Day.

Island Beach State Park, in Berkeley Township, posted of the unexpected discovery on their Facebook page Tuesday.

“You never know what you are going to find on the beach after a storm,” they wrote.

The large skull was found by state park police on Monday, following several days of storms, according to the post.

“As soon as we identify we will post,” the state park wrote before asking followers for guesses as to what it could be.

One user suggested it could be part of a small humpback whale skull, while another said it could be that of a baleen whale.

“That’s where my Pterodacyl head went!” joked another commenter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ 5th grader's Hitler project sparks outrage, investigation

Newark Museum of Art bringing music and art together for special outdoor summer series

Several German Shepherds abandoned in NJ

NJ ends its indoor mask mandate as it tries to boost vaccination rates

NJ pushes to get kids and teens vaccinated amid mask controversy

Weapon confiscated from 15-year-old near Paterson school

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter