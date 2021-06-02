New Jersey’s Island Beach State Park posted photos after a large apparent animal skull washed up on the shore on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Credit: Island Beach State Park)

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey are investigating after a large animal skull washed up on a beach on Memorial Day.

Island Beach State Park, in Berkeley Township, posted of the unexpected discovery on their Facebook page Tuesday.

“You never know what you are going to find on the beach after a storm,” they wrote.

The large skull was found by state park police on Monday, following several days of storms, according to the post.

“As soon as we identify we will post,” the state park wrote before asking followers for guesses as to what it could be.

One user suggested it could be part of a small humpback whale skull, while another said it could be that of a baleen whale.

“That’s where my Pterodacyl head went!” joked another commenter.