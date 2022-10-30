BOONTON, N.J. (PIX11) – They call themselves the “Lady Ghostbusters” of New Jersey, and their haunting quest is to locate wandering spirits and, “help them cross over into the light.”

The team of investigative mediums – four women and one man, a clairvoyant – recently combed a vacant third-floor room at the age-worn Boonton Holmes Library in New Jersey, a room they said was hot with paranormal activity.

Team member Nicole Kries sensed it immediately: “It’s a feeling, your hair stands up. It’s a spirit telling you that it’s here.”

Eleanor Wagner, who founded the group, claimed those feelings are often verified by the Ghostbuster’s tools of the trade, like an EMF reader that scans for an electronic magnetic field that picks up energy leading to ghostly spirits. Margaret Miller pointed out that the device can also reveal a change in temperature, noting that a drop in the thermometer can indicate a spirit is around.

These spirits may run, but they can’t hide from the specially-designed SLS camera.

“You point it somewhere and there’s nothing there, but you see a stick figure on the screen which tells you there’s a spirit standing next to you,” Miller explained.

She provided a video of stick figures appearing on the screen during the group’s paranormal investigation of an antique store in Lafayette.

“You can’t see these people to the human eye,” Miller said. “But the SLS can pick up the static from it and put it into stick figures.”

When asked what evidence about evidence that the static translates to spirits, she replied: “I’m a medium … If I walked in I would have goosebumps and I could feel somebody’s watching me.”

Another tool of the trade is called an Ovilus 5, which the mediums claim enables a spirit to communicate through the 2,300 words stored in its database.

Throughout the evening at the Boonton Holmes Library, the device kept changing words. When asked what the spirit was trying to say, Kries said, “I’m not sure, but the last word was ‘Shh.'”

While on the third floor, Miller asked if anyone turned the switch to activate the fan. “No,” was the rapid reply. No one had an answer as to why it suddenly began to spin.

An alleged spirit captured in a photo of a mirror. (Credit: Lady Ghostbusters of New Jersey) An alleged spirit captured in a photo of a mirror. (Credit: Lady Ghostbusters of New Jersey)

Wagner, who has written several paranormal books, created her team of Ghostbusters – individuals with psychic abilities – a couple of years ago to help her unearth haunting evidence to use in her writings. From previous investigations, she said they uncovered images of a spirit behind a window of a building in Lake Hopatcong, an image of a spirit in a mirror at the Elks Club, and the face of a man in a window at the Boonton library.

The building dates back to 1849 and was originally the residence of a family that lost two sons, one in combat, the other in a fire. The psychic investigators felt the family’s spirits were still in the building.

Clairvoyant Art Petersen said when he walked the room, he felt something awful was happening, “like somebody wanting to keep a secret or didn’t expect company. The hair went up my arm, my back.”

When asked why others in the room with him didn’t feel the same things, Petersen leaned on his clairvoyance.

“As a clairvoyant and empath, I can feel and see things from the past,” he said.

After two hours in the building, neither PIX11’s cameraman nor reporter Marvin Scott felt anything out of the ordinary. However, team member Liz Petersen concluded, “There are spirits here and the place is haunted!”

These Ghostbusters take their paranormal investigations seriously and recognize that there are skeptics who don’t believe.

“We don’t want to convince anyone. We believe in ourselves. If you want to believe it, great, come and join us, otherwise to each his own,” Wagner said.

To learn more about the team and its paranormal investigation, visit authoreleanorwagner.com or email authoreleanorwagner@gmail.com.