ASBURY PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — People heading down the shore one final time this summer for Labor Day weekend were met with pleasant surprises.

Nancy Hubbard brought the family down from Brooklyn for the day.

“Last time we were here, it was more crowded. It’s not particularly crowded now, but it’s been great, a great summer,” Hubbard said.

Lifeguards expect things to pick up as the weekend goes on.

“We usually get decent crowds for the weekend,” said Joe Bongiovanni, Asbury Park’s head lifeguard. “Right now, Saturday looks good, Sunday is good — generally, we’ll have a bigger crowd this weekend.”

Bongiovanni is warning people to observe flag warnings as there is a high risk of rip currents this weekend.

But all-in-all, it was a laid-back start to the holiday weekend — most reported traffic getting down the shore from New York City was not too bad.