NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting two Newark police officers pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

A judge ordered Kendall Howard to remain jailed until a detention hearing on Nov. 9. Howard was arrested Wednesday after a manhunt.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, he’s been hit with various weapons charges. Howard, handcuffed an in an orange jumpsuit, said he understood the charges against him.

He allegedly shot two police officers on Van Velsor Place near Chancellor Avenue on Tuesday. Both officers were expected to be OK; one was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Police said Howard fled and hid after the shooting. Howard evaded capture overnight as police searched the building he’d run into. Officers took him into custody on Wednesday morning.

Before his arrest, police said he has a criminal record. Officers had been looking for him on Tuesday in connection with a shooting that happened in late October.