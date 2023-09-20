UNION, N.J. (PIX11) — A Kean University student was stabbed near the basketball courts on campus Tuesday night, according to a school spokesperson.

The student was attacked next to the Miron Student Center at around 8:15 p.m., officials said. The victim was taken to the hospital.

School officials said the incident may be connected to a group riding on bikes around campus who were seen leaving the scene after the attack. Security was increased on campus Tuesday night.

“The safety of our campus community is Kean’s top priority. Kean administrators are on campus working closely with student leaders and others to respond to their concerns,” the spokesperson said.

There have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kean Police at (908) 737-4800.

