NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The story of Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker, who’s behind bars in New Jersey for the murder of a 74-year-old man, is now being shared by Netflix.

Kai, whose real name is Caleb McGillivary, rose to fame as a hero in 2013. At the time, a video of him recounting a woman’s rescue went viral. Within months, McGillivary gained fame of a different sort after he was arrested.

McGillivary met Joseph Galfy Jr. in May of 2013 in Times Square, prosecutors said during his trial. Galfy’s body was found in his New Jersey home on May 13, 2013.

The victim, who had a stent in his chest, suffered blunt-force injuries to his face, head, neck, chest, and arms, including three skull fractures, four broken ribs, and severe contusions, abrasions, and bleeding, prosecutors said at the time. Galfy was a lawyer and a military veteran who’d served in the Army.

McGillivary fled New Jersey and cut his long hair. He was arrested after a worker at a Pennsylvania coffee shop phoned in a tip.

A public defender pleaded not guilty on McGillivary’s behalf. McGillivary was ordered held on $3 million bail.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder in April of 2019. McGillivary was sentenced to 57 years in prison in May of 2019.

“You are crafty, you are cunning, you are disingenuous, and you are manipulative,” Superior Court Judge Robert Kirsch told McGillvary during sentencing, according to records. “And when you become eligible for parole, you will still be younger than Mr. Galfy was when you murdered him.”

A documentary featuring McGillvary’s story premiered on Netflix on Jan. 10. In it, filmmaker Colette Camden “unpacks the tragic aftermath of Kai’s internet fame,” according to the streaming service.