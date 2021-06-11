Just .06% of New Jerseyans vaccinated have been infected with COVID-19, state says

TRENTON, N.J. — While the state of New Jersey has seen some so-called “breakthrough cases” of COVID-19 among people who’ve been vaccinated, the number is quite small.

The state’s department of health put out a report stating that they found 1,319 COVID-19 cases among those vaccinated. That amounts to .06% of the 2.2 million people who were fully vaccinated between December 2020 and April of 2021 in the state’s vaccination program. That means 99.94% of individuals fully vaccinated did not test positive for COVID-19 after vaccination.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli believes this data shows how effective the vaccines are.

“COVID-19 vaccines are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control,” Persichilli said in a statement. “However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness, so some cases among fully vaccinated individuals are expected.”

The state reported 92 people who had gotten the vaccine were hospitalized, but only 30 of the people hospitalized were related to COVID. There were only 14 total and seven COVID-related deaths among those who have been vaccinated in the state.

Nearly three-quarters of those hospitalized—71%–were 65 years or older (37% were 80 years or older) and 59% were female. The 14 deaths represent 0.0006% of the 2.2 million fully vaccinated or 1% of the total number of the 1,300 breakthrough cases.

“This data shows us overwhelmingly that these vaccines work,” Persichilli added. “It also suggests the COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S. offer protection against most COVID-19 variants that are circulating. However, variants circulating in the state may cause some of the breakthrough cases.”