Jury selection begins for man accused in death of college student from NJ

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a man accused of killing the South Carolina woman who got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride.

Nathaniel Rowland is suspected in the 2019 kidnapping and killing of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson.

Authorities say the University of South Carolina student got into Rowland’s car and was trapped because he had turned on the child locks in his backseat so the doors could only be opened from the outside.

Rowland has been jailed since his arrest that year. He could face up to life in prison without parole if convicted.

