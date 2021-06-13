Judge: 4 NJ officers shouldn’t have been fired after search

HACKENSACK, N.J. — For the second time in more than three years, an administrative law judge has recommended reinstatement of four of the New Jersey police officers fired after the city of Hackensack said they engaged in a warrantless search of an apartment in late 2016.

Thursday’s recommendation by Judge Andrew Baron now goes to a civil service commission, NJ.com reported. The four and three since-retired officers were suspended in 2017 after they were accused of an unlawful search of an apartment and then falsifying a police report to cover it up.

Their attorney calls the recommendation “vindication.”

The city says it will oppose the recommendation.

