Jon Bon Jovi, Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, others to get rest areas named for them on NJ highways

TRENTON, N.J. — Do you want to stop at the Sinatra or the Bon Jovi?

That’s a decision New Jerseyans will have to make in coming years, after the state announced Tuesday that they’ll be renaming the Garden State Parkway’s rest areas after various New Jersey icons of stage, screen and sports.

On Tuesday the state turnpike authority approved naming nine Parkway service areas after luminaries from groundbreaking baseball player Larry Doby to rocker Jon Bon Jovi and late actor James Gandolfini.

It’s being done in conjunction with the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Gov. Phil Murphy says it’s part of a larger effort to showcase local heroes.

“This is about putting New Jersey greatness on full display,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “This is the first part of an extended statewide exhibition of New Jersey heroes throughout our state. From military heroes on the Battleship New Jersey to historical figures on the New Jersey Turnpike to science and technology trailblazers at Newark Penn Station, New Jerseyans will find pride in our contributions to society and the world.”

Also being honored are Grammy-winning singer Whitney Houston; Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison; and perhaps New Jersey’s most famous native son, Frank Sinatra.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to rename the nine service areas in honor of these notable New Jerseyans.

The full list is below.

Montvale: James Gandolfini Service Area

Brookdale North: Larry Doby Service Area

Brookdale South: Connie Chung Service Area

Vauxhall: Whitney Houston Service Area

Cheesequake: Jon Bon Jovi Service Area

Monmouth: Judy Blume Service Area

Forked River: Celia Cruz Service Area

Atlantic: Frank Sinatra Service Area

Ocean View: Toni Morrison Service Area