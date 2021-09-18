Jets throw support to NJ high school hit hard by Ida

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, wearing a T-shirt in support of Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, New Jersey, which was hit hard by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, speaks to reporters at the team’s NFL football facility in Florham Park on Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr.)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, New Jersey, was hit hard by the remnants of Hurricane Ida earlier this month.

The stadium complex was a lake and the turf field was rolled up like a rug. The football team lost its equipment.

The New York Jets reached out and agreed to cover all the expenses to replace the school’s helmets, pads and uniforms for the varsity program’s 26 players.

Jets coach Robert Saleh wore a gray T-shirt with the school’s logo in support Friday.

The Jets also invited the Dwight Morrow High School team to their home-opener Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

