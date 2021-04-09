‘Jersey Shore’s’ JWoww opening store at American Dream complex

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It’s not quite gym, tanning and laundry, but it’ll give shoppers some extra laundry to do every “Jerzday.”

Jenni Farley, better known as “JWOWW” from the MTV reality series “Jersey Shore,” is opening a store inside the American Dream complex at the Meadowlands.

Farley, a native of upstate New York, is opening what American Dream calls “a brand new concept shop.” Details are scant, but the store’s Facebook page describes it as an apparel store for babies and kids.

“From ‘Jersey Shore’ to her own store, trendsetting Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley is bringing a brand new retail concept to life at American Dream — with the first ever brick and mortar store dedicated to matching ‘Mommy & Me’ wear,” the mall complex’s website says.

Farley currently stars on a reboot of the show, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and has two children of her own from her marriage to Roger Matthews. She has also appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud.”

JWOWW is the second celebrity to open up shop at American Dream in East Rutherford. Whoopi Goldberg opened a pop-up shop there in 2019.

