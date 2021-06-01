Jersey Shore town postpones resident-only parking near beach

Cars are parked on an oceanfront street in Deal, New Jersey, on May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

DEAL, N.J. — A Jersey Shore community has backed off its latest attempt to restrict parking near the beach to residents only.

Deal’s Board of Commissioners was scheduled to vote Tuesday on an ordinance limiting parking on several streets near the beach to residents only.

That move, like numerous others before it, drew widespread opposition from beach access advocates, residents of nearby towns and elected officials who said it would violate state law requiring that beaches be equally accessible to all.

Parking is a key component of New Jersey’s beach access law.

The borough’s website gave no reason for the decision to postpone final consideration of the ordinance.