Jersey Shore town postpones resident-only parking near beach

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cars parked on shorefront street in Deal New Jersey

Cars are parked on an oceanfront street in Deal, New Jersey, on May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

DEAL, N.J. — A Jersey Shore community has backed off its latest attempt to restrict parking near the beach to residents only.

Deal’s Board of Commissioners was scheduled to vote Tuesday on an ordinance limiting parking on several streets near the beach to residents only.

That move, like numerous others before it, drew widespread opposition from beach access advocates, residents of nearby towns and elected officials who said it would violate state law requiring that beaches be equally accessible to all.

Parking is a key component of New Jersey’s beach access law.

The borough’s website gave no reason for the decision to postpone final consideration of the ordinance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Newark Museum of Art bringing music and art together for special outdoor summer series

Several German Shepherds abandoned in NJ

NJ ends its indoor mask mandate as it tries to boost vaccination rates

NJ pushes to get kids and teens vaccinated amid mask controversy

Weapon confiscated from 15-year-old near Paterson school

NJ Gov. Murphy talks easing mask restrictions, vaccinations, police reform

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter