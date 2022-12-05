JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With the holiday season underway, a nonprofit in Jersey City needs support for its two shelters. One is for families with children and the other is designed to help single working women.

Jersey City resident Jalisa Williams, 28, was homeless when she was a child. She remembers staying at the shelter on York Street. She said it’s hard to look back, but she’s proud of how far she’s come. Now, she is making it her mission to give back.

Williams said her mother was going through mental health challenges and drug abuse issues and lost their family home. Her mother found shelter at the York Street Project – St. Joseph’s Home for help.

Twenty-five years later, Williams is making a difference. She now works at the shelter as a case manager. Every day she helps homeless moms and children find housing and critical mental health resources. Camryn Hadley, who also works at the York Street Project, said it’s a place where families can find empathy and hope. Twenty-five families live there now.

Williams hopes her story will help other women believe in themselves and they too can have a second chance. If you want to donate, visit the York Street Project website.