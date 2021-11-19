Jersey City woman, 83, dies a day after hit-and-run crash: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — An 83-year-old woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night in Jersey City has died, the Hudson County prosecutor said on Friday.

Officials said Judith Baller Fabian, of Jersey City, died around 6 p.m. on Thursday, nearly 24 hours after she was hit while trying to cross John F. Kennedy Boulevard, near Harrison Avenue.

The victim was originally rushed to an area hospital in critical condition after officers found her with serious bodily injuries at the location.

Authorities believe the driver who struck the woman fled the scene in a red or maroon sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.