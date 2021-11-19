Jersey City woman, 83, dies a day after hit-and-run crash: officials

New Jersey

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Crime scene do not cross tape.

(File/Getty)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — An 83-year-old woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night in Jersey City has died, the Hudson County prosecutor said on Friday.

Officials said Judith Baller Fabian, of Jersey City, died around 6 p.m. on Thursday, nearly 24 hours after she was hit while trying to cross John F. Kennedy Boulevard, near Harrison Avenue.

The victim was originally rushed to an area hospital in critical condition after officers found her with serious bodily injuries at the location.

Authorities believe the driver who struck the woman fled the scene in a red or maroon sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ's new push for boosters

Parents demand answers in high school hazing scandal

NJ football season canceled over allegations of hazing, abuse

Macy's gears up for famous Thanksgiving Day Parade

NJ seeing uptick in COVID cases as cold weather descends

NJ organization helps migrant children

More New Jersey

Crime

Gunmen take turns shooting man in Bronx barbershop: NYPD

Teen shot in head among 4 wounded in Bronx drive-by

4 shot outside Bronx community center

Gang violence strikes Midtown

3 men shot in Midtown Manhattan

Exclusive: MTA worker shot with BB gun

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter