Jersey City woman, 83, seriously hurt in hit-run crash while crossing street

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A hit-and-run driver seriously injured an 83-year-old woman who was crossing the street in Jersey City Wednesday night, the Hudson County prosecutor said.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Boulevard near Harrison Avenue.

The victim was struck while crossing John F. Kennedy Boulevard and taken to a hospital in critical condition, prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The driver fled in a red or maroon sedan. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.

