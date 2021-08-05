Jersey City to increase minimum wage for municipal employees to $17 an hour

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
steven fulop .jpeg

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop

JERSEY CITY — Jersey City will be increasing its minimum wage for municipal employees to $17 an hour, Mayor Steven Fulop and the city council announced Thursday.

The minimum wage had previously been $15 an hour. The new wage will go into effect Aug. 23.

“Prioritizing workers and families most impacted by the pandemic, we’re increasing the minimum wage not only to show our appreciation to our dedicated employees, but I hope our efforts will also encourage other leaders on all levels of government to make the same considerations for their low-wage workforce,” said Fulop in a statement. “We are raising salaries for hundreds of hardworking residents and community members to provide their families with a financial boost during these uncertain times and for future planning.”

Jersey City was the first municipality in the Garden State to raise its minimum wage to $15. The raise will affect hundreds of city employees.

“It is my sincere hope that this salary boost will provide financial relief for many Jersey City families, and we look forward to continuing our work together creating the best work environment possible,” added Fulop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Hoboken considers proposal to incentivize restaurants, bars to require vaccines for customers

NJ to mandate students wear masks in school this fall

Overturned truck blocks multiple lanes of I-80/I-95 near GWB

Protecting NJ mothers: First Lady Tammy Murphy talks Newborn Nurse Visitation Law

NJ businesses wait on more gudance regarding vaccination status enforcement

New NJ program aims to improve health of new moms, babies with nurse visits

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter