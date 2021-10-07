Jersey City teacher indicted for sexually assaulting 3 students; charges upgraded

New Jersey

Apparao Sunkuara

Jersey City teacher Apparao Sunkuara was charged with sexually assaulting several of his students in Jersey City (Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A Long Island man was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey for sexually assaulting several young girls in Jersey City where he worked as a teacher, authorities said.

Apparao Sunkara, 68, was arrested on Wednesday on upgraded charges of aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct, sexual assault by contact, and endangering the welfare of a child, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.

Sunkara had allegedly sexually assaulted three female students who were all 11 and 12 years old at the time.

He was previously arrested in March on sex assault charges of an 11-year-old girl at the school in 2019, authorities said.

The victim, who is now 12, reported the sexual assault occurred at the Infinity Institute in Jersey City in 2019, according to prosecutors.

Those charges were later upgraded following reports from two additional victims, both 12. 

