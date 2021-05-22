Jersey City shooting: 2 dead, 4 injured after suspects open fire on car, mayor says

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Six people were shot, two fatally, in Jersey City late Friday night, Mayor Steven Fulop said Saturday morning.

The victims were sitting in a car near Crescent Avenue and Brinkerhoff Street just before 11 p.m. when two suspects walked up and opened fire on the vehicle, according to Fulop.

Randolph Black Jr., 25, and Jason Crutcher, 26, were pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center, officials with the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The surviving victims included three men — ages 25, 26 and 35 — and a 20-year-old woman. They were treated for gunshot wounds at Jersey City Medical Center and were listed in stable condition, officials said.

“Last night was a rough one and I often think about the fact that in that one split second that a person makes the decision of shooting another so many lives in our city are changed permanently from the shooter’s life, to the victim’s life, to all of their friends and families, to the neighbors that have PTSD from living in an environment where that occurred. None of this is acceptable to us,” Fulop wrote in a statement on Facebook. “As we are working to solve the shooting from last night, we are thinking about all those people impacted from it and how we can help them towards better days.”

While Fulop said all of the victims were in the vehicle when gunshots rang out, only one of the victims was found inside when first responders arrived. Three additional victims were found wounded on the street, a fourth was taken to a hospital by private means and a fifth victim was found inside a corner store on Monticello Avenue, officials said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said its Homicide Unit and the JCPD were investigating the shooting.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website. All information will be kept confidential.