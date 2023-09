JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — There are many different ways to commemorate 9/11, whether it is by visiting the World Trade Center or saying a prayer at home.

Since Sept. 11 is also a National Day of Service, more than 100 people in Jersey City donated blood to honor the memory of the thousands of lives lost 22 years ago.

