Jersey City police officer admits bid to sexually assault 2 young girls

TRENTON, N.J. — A northern New Jersey police officer has admitted that he traveled to Atlantic City earlier this year in a bid to sexually assault two young girls.

Stephen Wilson, a 34-year-old Bayonne resident who served on the Jersey City force, pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted aggravated sexual assault. Prosecutors will recommend that he get an eight-year state prison term when he’s sentenced Oct. 21.

Authorities say Wilson used a chat app to speak with other adults who offered to provide him access to two girls, ages 8 and 10, who he could sexually assault in exchange for $200.

Wilson was arrested Feb. 26 when he went to Atlantic City to meet the adults.