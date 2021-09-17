Jersey City police officer admits bid to sexually assault 2 young girls

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRENTON, N.J. — A northern New Jersey police officer has admitted that he traveled to Atlantic City earlier this year in a bid to sexually assault two young girls.

Stephen Wilson, a 34-year-old Bayonne resident who served on the Jersey City force, pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted aggravated sexual assault. Prosecutors will recommend that he get an eight-year state prison term when he’s sentenced Oct. 21.

Authorities say Wilson used a chat app to speak with other adults who offered to provide him access to two girls, ages 8 and 10,  who he could sexually assault in exchange for $200.

Wilson was arrested Feb. 26 when he went to Atlantic City to meet the adults.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

FDA panel to vote on Pfizer booster shot

Small Business Spotlight: Stop Crying Studios

The Manzo's garden in Jersey City: Tradition, family and food

How Community FoodBank of New Jersey grew to help thousands facing food insecurity

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy reflects on 9/11, twenty years later

How some NJ towns have flood protection with through Army Corps of Engineers funding

More New Jersey

Crime

New video shows chaos at Manhattan restaurant shooting

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of pregnant Harlem mom

Back-to-back shootings leave Harlem community reeling

Community push for return of plainclothes NYPD officers

Queens hostage situation ends with NYPD officer’s husband in custody after shootout: police

Safer streets in NYC: Officials push for tougher laws, more enforcement

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter