JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A parade will be held in Jersey City on Friday to celebrate the Saint Peter’s Peacocks who made it to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament.

The “Peacock Parade” will start at 2 p.m. at the statue of Abraham Lincoln, will head straight along John F. Kennedy Boulevard and will end at Saint Peter’s University, where a big rally will await.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop will present the players and coaches with the keys to the city.

After edging out the Purdue Boilermakers to reach the Elite 8, the Peacocks’ championship bid was cut short after a loss against the North Carolina Tar Heels, 69-49.