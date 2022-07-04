NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — That’s got to hurt.

Two New Jersey cities — Newark and Jersey City — came in near the bottom of the barrel in a list ranking city’s for their July 4th celebrations. Newark took 98th place and Jersey City was 99th in the WalletHub study. The only city worse off was San Bernardino in California.

Newark did have one selling point. It has some of the fewest DUI-Related fatalities per capita, according to the study.

Residents don’t have to go far to find one of the best ranked July 4th celebrations in the country. New York City made the top 10 in the list.

The study’s authors used the 21 metrics to give weighted point scores under these umbrella categories:

Fourth of July Celebrations Affordability Attractions & Activities Safety & Accessibility Fourth of July Weather Forecast