JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A music teacher in New Jersey was accused of sexually assaulting a student, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Thursday.

David Musial, 62, allegedly sexually assaulted a male student multiple times, according to Suarez. She said the assaults occurred in Musial’s music studio on River Drive South in Jersey City from 2018 to 2022, when the victim was between 14 to 18 years old.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Suarez, Musial was arrested by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Thursday. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said. The state has filed a detention motion, which is set to be heard on Thursday.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234. The above charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.