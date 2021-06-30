JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The show will go on for New Jersey’s largest fireworks display, a sure sign that we’re on the road to recovery.

The Freedom and Fireworks event will light up the sky over Jersey City during the weekend.

Mayor Steven Fulop explained what people can expect during the festivities and what the deciding factor was for him to bring it back this year.

Fulop said it’ll be one of the biggest fireworks displays as multiple barges will be set over the Hudson River.

However, due to COVID-19, events will still be scaled back. Fulop expects a return to big concert venues and festivities by next year.

Amid COVID-19, Fulop said protocols during the weekend events will mimic CDC guidelines.

Masks will not be required, but he recommends people act as smartly as possible and make sure it’s safe and secure.

Despite scaling back events due to the pandemic, Jersey City has done well in its vaccine rollout.

Fulop said the city is continuing to educate people about the benefits of the vaccine.

In addition to scaled-back vents, many people are still working from home.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Congressman Josh Gottheimer have suggested incentives for getting people back to the office.

Rep. Gottheimer even suggested giving people $500 to physically return to the office.

Fulop agreed that people need to be compensated in some sort of way to return to the office, but said $500 may not be enough to get people back.