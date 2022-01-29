Jersey City man stabbed to death at Light Rail station: officials

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Officials are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a Light Rail station Friday night, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday.

The 49-year-old victim was found about 11:37 p.m., after the Jersey City Police Department was notified of an injured person on the platform of the Danforth Avenue Light Rail Station. The man, Kenneth Brown, who had a stab wound to his torso, was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at about 12:34 a.m. Saturday.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine Brown’s cause and manner of death. No arrests have been made, and both the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and NJ Transit police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip online. All information will be kept confidential.