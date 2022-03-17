JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A Jersey City man allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl, prosecutors said Thursday.

Members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested William Dudek, 56, on Wednesday. He was charged with second-degree sexual assault by contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Central Avenue in Jersey City. Dudek and the victim did not know each other, officials said.

Further details about the alleged attack were not immediately released by the prosecutor’s office.

Dudek was remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility until his first court appearance.