JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — About 6,000 runners hit the pavement Sunday for Jersey City’s first marathon.

Runners from 28 countries and 38 states took part in the inaugural event which organizers are calling the city’s first major running event since 1988.

“It’s the flattest and fastest course maybe in the country- certainly in this area and I believe that attributed to the reasons why some elite runners wanted to come in and see if they could qualify for the Olympics or Boston,” said Steve Lipski, the executive director of Jerey City Road Runners.

