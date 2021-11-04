Man, 36, killed in Jersey City hit-and-run: officials

New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Police in Jersey City are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle that apparently fled the scene Wednesday night, authorities said.

Police got a call just after 9:30 p.m. reporting a pedestrian hit by a vehicle along Route 440, across from the Hudson Commons shopping plaza, just south of Lincoln Park, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Responding officers arrived to find a 36-year-old man in the northbound lanes of the road with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The vehicle that had his the man had appeared to have fled the scene, according to authorities.

The victim, later identified as Phillip Delancy, of Jersey City, was rushed by EMS to a nearby hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead just before 10:30 p.m., the prosecutor’s office said.

The exact cause and manner of his death were pending an investigation by the medical examiner’s office.

Authorities said the events surrounding the deadly crash were still under investigation Thursday and that no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at (201) 915-1345, or to leave any anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.

