JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Renters looking to catch a break on their rent might want to skip Jersey City. The online rental platform Zumper released a new report that found Jersey City is the second most expensive city for renters in the United States.

Jersey City was tied for second place with San Francisco. New York City is the most expensive city for renters, according to the Zumper report.

The median cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Jersey City is $3,000, about $600 cheaper than the median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in New York City.

This number is up more than 40% since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when rents were at a record low.

The most expensive cities for one-bedroom apartments are:

New York $3,570

Jersey City $3,000

San Francisco $3,000

Miami $2,840

Boston $2,700

Zumper’s report also found that the median price for a one-bedroom apartment throughout the U.S. is about $1,500, while a two-bedroom apartment is just shy of $2,000.