Jersey City fire: 7 firefighters hurt, 18 displaced in blaze, officials say

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Seven firefighters were injured and six families left homeless after flames ripped through at least two multi-family homes in Jersey City early Wednesday, according to officials.

Firefighters got the call around 3 a.m. for the fire on Irving Street, near Central Avenue and Washington Park, according to the fire chief.

The chief said the fire started in a first-floor bedroom in 10 Irving Street and spread to adjacent building at 12 Irving Street.

Authorities said 85 firefighters responded to the five-alarm fire blaze.

Seven firefighters were hurt when a power wire fell on a fire truck, the chief said. Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

No residents were injured, however the fast-moving fire displaced 18 people who lived in the buildings, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not known early Wednesday.

