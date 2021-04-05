Flames burn through several homes in Jersey City blaze

New Jersey

Flames seen burning through several homes on a Jersey City street early Monday, April 5, 2021; damage to the row of homes seen hours later. (Citizen App/PIX11 news)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A large fire broke out overnight in Jersey City and spread quickly across a row of homes early Monday.

Video from the Citizen App showed the flames raging across several houses along Terrace Avenue, near North Street, as thick smoke billowed throughout the neighborhood of the New Jersey city.

PIX11 was on the scene around 4 a.m. as it appeared flames had been put under control and firefighters were wrapping up operations on the scene.

No injuries had been reported early Monday and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

