JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City officials utilized a $4 million New Jersey Department of Transportation grant to revive ferry services across the Hudson River to Manhattan at discounted rates ahead of the April 2024 congestion pricing launch in New York City.

The city is partnered up with New York Waterway to provide another option for getting to New York City. Jersey City officials said the return of the ferry would help “close transit gaps and create more affordable and efficient transportation options for low- and middle-income residents outside of the downtown area.”

The ferry runs from the Port Liberte Ferry Terminal to Pier 11 / Wall Street Terminal in around 20 minutes. Ferry services out of Port Liberte were shut down in February 2020 due to COVID but resumed on July 5 after Jersey City’s Mayor Steven Fulop’s administration gained control of the ferry terminal.

“We are committed to making Jersey City a place where everyone can thrive, and expanding mobility is a key part of that effort,” said Fulop. “We saw a unique opportunity with this underutilized ferry terminal and added free via rides for direct access to encourage residents in Greenville and the West Side who are close in proximity but have been deterred for decades due to its secluded location.”

Jersey City will also add more Citi Bike stations with the help of the NJDOT grant in the Greenville and Bergen-Lafayette neighborhoods as well as at Port Liberte to help residents further away from the terminal gain access to the ferry. For riders that have a bike with them, bike carry-on fees will be waived.

New York Waterway is offering free ferry rides for kids under the age of 12 through Labor Day with two additional free fares per adult, according to officials. You can see the ferry’s full schedule and prices on their website here.