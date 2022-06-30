JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The Jersey City Fire Department got some much-needed upgrades Thursday.

Officials announced the addition of two new fire companies to their department — something that hasn’t happened since 1937.

The department’s expansion happens at a time when other municipalities are scaling back. Mayor Steven Fulop called it a result of the renaissance the city is currently experiencing.

“It speaks to the changing dynamics of the city and the need to constantly rethink public safety and how we could do better,” Fulop said.

The growing fire department is also getting new reinforcements by way of a specialized response team that will be trained to tackle high-rise fires in a city that has drastically transformed its landscape in recent years.