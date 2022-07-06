JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Police and prosecutors are investigating a double stabbing in Jersey City that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized, according to authorities.

Officers initially responded to a reported assault on Clinton Avenue near John F. Kennedy Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday and found a woman with a stab wound, officials said.

First responders transported the woman, 22, to an area hospital, where she remained Wednesday in what authorities described as stable condition.

Hours later, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of an injured person on McAdoo Avenue near Sterling Avenue, nearly two miles away from the initial stabbing, authorities said.

There, officers found a man unresponsive with multiple apparent stab wounds. That victim, identified by officials as Jason Khusial, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Khusial had suffered his fatal injuries during the same stabbing that injured the female victim, officials said. The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the exact cause and manner of Khusial’s death.

The case is being investigated by both the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. No arrests had been announced or suspects publicly identified as of early Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.