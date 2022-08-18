JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Jersey City residents demanded the resignation of an embattled City Council member during a contentious meeting on Wednesday.

It was standing room only as more than 100 members of the public came out to speak. For nearly five hours, residents called for the resignation of Councilwoman Amy DeGise. She stood her ground amid calls for her to step down after she allegedly hit a bicyclist with her car, then fled.

Wednesday was the first time she faced the public since the deadly incident. Officials said DeGise waited six hours to report the incident.

After a public comment marathon that mostly zeroed in on DeGise, including compelling remarks by a local activist whose teenage daughter was hit and killed by a bus ,the councilmember finally spoke.

“July 19 and the weeks that have followed have been some of the most difficult, traumatic times of my entire life,” she said.

Defiant and emotional, the councilmember at large spoke about the threats she has received following last month’s hit-and-run, making a plea for privacy as she sees this legal process through.

“When the legal process in traffic court is finished, I will have more to say and I can address outstanding concerns and questions and in the meantime I am not resigning,” DeGise said.

Hector Oseguera, a community activist and a founding member of the Progressive Democrats of Hudson County, is among the loudest voices calling for DeGise to step down. He says the incident is shedding light on a bigger situation in Hudson County, where the councilmembr’s father Tom DeGise serves as the county executive

“You go to Washington and you have the Democrats talking about how no one is above the law, but here in Hudson County, you have an entire class of people that believe that they are above the law and they could do what they please,” Oseguera said.

As of now, there is no court date scheduled for DeGise. When and if that happens, it will take place outside of the county in nearby Essex; officials reportedly want to avoid any conflict of interest.