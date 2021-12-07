A building under construction collapsed during high winds in Jersey City, New Jersey on Monday night, Dec. 6, 2021, according to authorities. (PIX11 News via FNTV)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A building under construction collapsed in Jersey City on Monday night amid strong winds, forcing nearly a dozen people from neighboring homes out into the cold, according to authorities.

The Jersey City Fire Department got a call just after 8:30 p.m. for the collapse on Fisk Street, between West Side and Mallory avenues, according to Fire Chief Steven McGill on the scene.

The four-story building was under construction and is believed to have buckled due to Monday night’s high winds, McGill said.

The building pushed into a structure next door, which is the home of the family who called about the collapse, he said.

They were able to get out safely, however, their two-story home was damaged when the back of the collapsed structure was pushed into the home, shifting it to the side, officials said.

According to the chief, crews were concerned late Monday about the building on the other side of the collapsed building. “If there’s any further collapse, it could destroy that building also,” McGill said.

The Growing Tree Learning Center, a school behind the building that fell, also sustained damage.

The rear side of the collapsed building blew about 5 to 10 feet off its foundation, hitting the school and crushing the side of a staircase, according to the chief. The school was expected to be closed Tuesday.

McGill said there were about 10 residents from the two neighboring homes that had to be relocated Monday night.

No injuries had been reported due to the collapse.

The property owner was on the scene Monday night, dealing with a demolition crew and working out arrangements to have the remainder of the structure taken down, officials said.