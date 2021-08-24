Fire tears through Jersey City acrylics factory

New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Firefighters in Jersey City worked through the night and into Tuesday morning after fire ripped through an acrylics plant in an industrial area of the city.

Officials said the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the large factory on Culver Avenue, along Mallory Avenue.

AIR11 was over the scene Tuesday morning as firefighters were trying put out all the hot spots by dumping water on the large factory from the exterior.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the scene.

A portion of the factory’s roof had visibly collapsed toward the back of the building.

Jersey City acrylic factory fire
Firefighters battle a fire at an acrylic factory in Jersey City, New Jersey early Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AIR11 / PIX11 News)

While it is an industrial area, there are some residents in the surrounding area. However, no evacuations or injuries were reported.

AIR11 reported that Culver Avenue was shut down in the area, as well as Mallory Avenue for a few blocks in the surrounding area.

The cause of the fire was not known Tuesday morning.

